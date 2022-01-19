Malawi: Karan Thom Mutharika Family Demands Apology From DPP's Shadreck Namalomba

Family members of Karan Thom Mutharika, the purported relatives of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, have demanded an apology from the party's publicity secretary Shadreck Namalomba.

They have demanded that Namalomba should withdraw his statement and apologize for abusing his powers to assassinate their father's characters and for putting their family's name into disrepute, warning that failure to comply within three days shall attract a lawsuit.

Through a statement signed by Pastor Joseph Tom Mutharika, the Mutharika kindred says Namalomba has put their family's integrity and reputation at stake as it tarnishes their character and rights as descendants of the family tree saying he should realize that being the Party's Spokesperson does not qualify him to be a family spokesperson as there is no relationship between his family and the Mutharika's clan.

"Namalomba castigated their father by calling him a fraudulent and an imposter which is a very serious allegation under the law as it insinuates that their father is conman who is deceitfully attempting to seek favours from former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika by alleging himself to the Mutharika name and action," reads part of the statement.

Thom Mutharika says the family appreciates that visit by Kondwani Nankhumwa to their ailing father, as it came at a time no one else showed interest to cheer him.

He says Nankhumwa came in good faith and they were surprised to learn that his visit created a public uproar following his media coverage and the pictures spread on social media.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The family of Karan Thom Mutharika has never associated themselves with any political movement, activity, personality or platform and or in accelerating anyone's political career, distancing themselves from any political tension between members of the DPP Party as a result of the hullabaloo that ensued from Hon. Dr. Nankhumwa's visit."

"The family has condemned the behaviour of politicians who take advantage of a situation in order to gain public appraisal saying whenever one want to assist, advising them not to climb on top of the mountain and beat the drum for the world to notice of one's good ideas. About the relationship with the family of Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, there are disputable facts and adequate evidence to prove our father's relationship with the Bingu wa Mutharika family, Hon. Namalomba can alter this but facts are facts," reads the statement in part.

The family has since asked Namalomba to tell them as well as the whole nation as to who they are and if they are imposters, where did they come from and who are their real names? Posing a question to Namalomba that why did they not come out in public to claim this relation when both Professor Bingu wa Mutharika and Arthur Peter Mutharika were presidents and why doing it now.