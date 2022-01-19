Tanzania: Zanzibar, Properties Firm Sign Deals for Execution of Mega Projects

18 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar and Eagle Hills Regional Properties company have signed agreements for execution of major real estate projects in the Isles.

Executive Director of the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA), Shariff Ali Shariff and Mohammed Ali Rashid Alabar representing Eagle Hills Regional Properties Company signed the deals in the presence of President Dr Hussein Mwinyi.

According to a Tuesday's press release issued by the State House, projects expected to be implemented by the investor were a five-star hotel and residential houses in Zanzibar.

The projects are expected to be implemented in other areas including Matemwe in Unguja North Region, where a five-star hotel will be built as well as high-end residential houses.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
