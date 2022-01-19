Tanzania: Minister Ndumbaro Arrives in New York to Attend Hunters' Convention

18 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tourism and Natural Resources Minister, Dr Damas Ndumbaro has arrived in New York, USA, ready to attend the 50th Annual Hunting Convention organized by the International Hunting Association.

The conference, which is expected to begin tomorrow, January 19, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, aims at bringing together top policy and decision makers from various parts of the world to discuss policy issues geared to boost the industry.

At the Conference, Minister Ndumbaro will have an opportunity to market tourist hunting opportunities found in Tanzania to attract investors from around the world.

In his trip to New York, Dr Ndumbaro is accompanied by the Director of the Department of Wildlife, Dr Maurus Msuha, chairman of the Board of Directors of Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA), Major General, Hamis Semfuko and the Acting Commissioner for Conservation of TAWA, Mabula Misungwi.

Others officials are the TAWA Board of Directors Member, Lulu Ng'wanakilala and TAWA Wildlife Conservation Officer, Segolin Tarimo.

