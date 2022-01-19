Tanzania: Minister Mulamula Tasks Envoy to Press On Economic Diplomacy

18 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula has tasked Tanzanian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Prof Emmanuel Mbennah to push on economic diplomacy and explore other opportunities for betterment of the nation.

The diplomat is also representing Tanzania in Mauritius.

Speaking at a meeting with the Ambassador, Ambassador Mulamula reminded ambassadors representing different countries to improve the working environment between the ministries and the embassies.

"In order to achieve various objectives of the government in the development and implementation of economic diplomacy, all embassies should be responsible ," she said.

