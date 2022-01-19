Namibia: I'm Still NFA President - Haikali

Ranga Haikali says he is still the Namibian Football Association (NFA) president even though he was voted out of office at the NFA's annual congress last year.

He said his position allowed him to attend a Fifa meeting in Qatar late last year.

"Both these letters were clear in terms of what Fifa and CAF (Confederation of African Football) positions are regarding me being the president of the NFA. Fifa invited me to Qatar as president of the NFA, period," he said.

Regarding the Fifa-CAF delegation meeting him last week, Haikali, who along with the rest of the NFA executive committee, was expelled by the association's members, he again referred to the Fifa-CAF invitations to him.

However, he did not shed light on the feud between him and NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos.

"I will suggest you ask the GS if he reports to me," he said.

Haikali also dismissed notions that he has been withholding money for the association's day-to-day running.

"I am stunned to hear that the starting of football is delayed by me for refusing to sign or release funds. If I am suspended and the signatories rights have been cancelled or changed. I have no access to the accounts nor do I sign for the release of funds," he said.

He added that: "I only refused to sign off annual financial statements (AFC 2019/20) that were cooked and not reflecting the truth. I have fiduciary responsibilities and will never be coerced into signing unreliable or false AFS's that are qualified by auditors."

But newly-installed NFA marketing and communications manager Cassius Moetie remains adamant that Haikali's tenure at Football House is a thing of the past.

"The executive accepted the dismissal and Haikali is no longer the president of the association," said Moetie.