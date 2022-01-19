Namibia: Shilongo Looking for a New Club

Brave Warriors forward Benson Shilongo is searching for a new home following the termination of his contract with Egyptian outfit Ismaily.

Shilongo says the contract prematurely ended because of the unwillingness of the team to pay what is due to him.

Former teammate Justine Shonga from Zambia left the club for the same reason.

"I left the club. I have terminated my contract, and I will get my dues owed to me through the court."

Asked if he will remain in Egypt, he replied: "I will be joining a new team in due course."

Late last year, it was reported that Ismaily defaulted on payments, which prompted the Namibian international to terminate the contract, Shilongo's agent told South African publication Soccer Laduma.

Reports at the time suggested that the centre forward had gone absent without leave and that his employers were clueless with regards to his whereabouts.

However, the spokesperson from Siyavuma Sports Group, the agency that represents the 29-year-old, poured cold water on those claims, telling Soccer Laduma that the matter is with their lawyer.

Shilongo, who had three seasons with the club, has constantly been chasing his money, which has been draining on him. It is said that for the 2021/22 football season the goal poacher has not received a single dollar as per his contract.

Shilongo, was previously on the books of the now defunct South African club Platinum Stars before joining Ismaily in January 2019.

He scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 78 games for Ismaily.