Namibia: Teacher Arrested for Alleged Bribery

The police have arrested a teacher from a Katutura primary school after he allegedly accepted bribes from parents to place pupils at the school.

According to the police's chief inspector Christina Fonsech, undercover police officers were checking into allegations against the teacher and colleagues before the arrest was carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

"We received complaints from members of the public from different schools and we are busy rounding them up," Fonsech said. "This will not be the first arrest as we have solid grounds and evidence to arrest other accused teachers. These are illegal activities they are busy with and it must stop," she said.

The teacher was arrested on charges of bribery and corruption.

Fonsech warned other teachers who are accepting bribes to stop. "We are working closely with the public and this should serve as a warning and we are not sleeping," she said.