Ghana: Don't Disturb the Smooth Running of Schools - N/R GES Director Appeals to Teachers

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Education (GES), Dr Peter Attafuah, has pleaded with teachers not do anything to disturb the smooth running of the school calendar.

He stressed the need for them to remain calm and get back to the classroom as the pupils and students report to school.

Dr Attafuah made this plea when he visited some schools within the Tamale metropolis on "My First Day in School" initiative.

Some teacher unions have not been enthused about the introduction of semester system into the basic school nationwide.

Dr Attafuah said it was important for them to rather channel their grievances on the new educational reforms to the appropriate quarters for redress.

"I will rather urge the various teacher unions to channel their grievance to the GES and Ministry of Education for prompt attention,"

The Regional Director, argued that, the reforms in the educational sector were meant to improve performance, hence the need for dialogue instead of agitations.

He emphasised that dialogue was always the best way or method to address grievances.

Dr Attafuah was very optimistic that the new reform would help improve quality of education in the country.

The head teachers of the schools visited appealed for more classrooms and other logistics.

The government announced the introduction of the semester system which takes effect from this new academic year.

The new system will replace the trimester system which has been practised in the country for decades.

