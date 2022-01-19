Ghana: Eye of the Lord Orphanage Receives Food Items Support

Adoagyiri — The founder of Doris Foundation, Ms Doris Gyamo, has presented assorted food and non-food items to Eye of the Lord Day Care Centre and orphanage at Adoagyiri near Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Friday.

They included ice, cooking oil, McVitie's Digestive biscuits, confectioneries, and toiletries, bags of sachet water, key soap, used clothing, sneakers and children's caps.

Making the presentation, Ms Gyamo said she had adopted the orphanage over the past five years and had since not missed a year without her coming to show love and compassion to the children.

The support to the orphanage, she said had been in three folds, one, during her birthday which falls on June 25 where she devotes the day to spending it with the children, the second being on Easter and the third being Christmas where she also shares Christmas goodies.

Ms Gyamo was grateful to Power Queens, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Women Association of Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Precious Ladies of USA and the Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III for their support.

They have assisted Ms Gyamo in cash and kind to enable her foundation to continue its charity works.

Mr Samuel Darko Kwapong, director of the orphanage, receiving the items, expressed his profound gratitude to Ms Gyamo and friends for the gesture and appealed to other NGOs to emulate their good example.

He said the children would forever be grateful to Ms Gyamo for being a mother to them, saying "their prayer is that God keeps you in good health, he should open the gate of heaven for more blessing".