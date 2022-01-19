Ghana: 'I Manage Diseases, I Do Not Prevent Diseases' By an Anonymous Medical Doctor

opinion

My attention has been drawn to a petition by eleven Ghanaian medical doctors to our President entitled "Petition to Rescind Vaccine Mandate in the Public and Private Institutions across the Nation" and a seemingly open letter entitled "Re- Petition to Rescind Vaccine Mandate in the Public and Private Institutions across the Nation" by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

The petition by the eleven Ghanaian medical doctors, though proactive, raises a variety of interesting issues, which the GMA should not summarily dismiss. An 'open' discussion of the concerns of the eleven medical doctors should assist to disabuse most, if not all, of the many conspiracy theories on the COVID-19 pandemic in the social media.

The coronavirus, the microorganism being blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic, is a cell. as a cell it must have been with us all the time. It did not suddenly appear on the earth to harass us humans only. The father of modern pathology and the founder of social medicine and zoology, Rudolf Ludwig Carl Virchow, during the evening of his life at the beginning of the 20th century, stated that

"If I could live my life over again, I would devote it to proving that germs seek their natural habitat i.e. diseased tissue; rather than being the cause of diseased tissue."

The COVID-19 pandemic is a 'RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME'. A quote from page 722 of Biochemistry written by Jeremy M. Berg, John L. Tymoczko, LubertStryer and published by W H Freeman 5th Edition states: -

"Respiratory distress syndrome is a pathological condition resulting from a failure in the biosynthetic pathway for dipalmitoyl phosphatidyl choline . . . . . . . . . . that surrounds the alveoli of the lung . . . . . . . . . . . . to prevent lung collapse at the end of the expiration phase of breathing."

In simpler terms

"If there is inadequate palmitic acid in the bilayer of fatty acids of the alveoli cells of the lungs; there will be difficulties during breathing. This results in RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME"

Many of the current diseases, including respiratory ailments and now the COVID-19 pandemic, are due to grossly inadequate palmitic acid in the bilayer of fatty acids of the cells. Adequate palmitic acid will be in the bilayer of fatty acids of all the cells of the organs, including the respiratory organs, if the regular diet has substantial amounts of food items that can generate naturally palmitic acid in the body, as nature created living animals. Such food items include palm oil, shea butter, short and medium chain (SMC) triglycerides and properly fermented food items.

Even the coronavirus, a simple single cell animal, has a bilayer of fatty acids consisting of PALMITIC ACID.

Abiding diets that shy away from food items that can produce palmitic acid naturally in the body have been found to cause respiratory and other ailments including headaches and menstrual pains. Such diets are based on an untenable scientific concept or hypothesis, which was initiated by the American Heart Association (AHA) since the 1920s. The British Medical Association (BMA) adopted that false concept after the 1950s, when the British started losing their tropical colonies. The Medical Associations of few other countries, such as India and Brazil, also adopted this false concept. Currently, such countries are having high morbidity and mortality figures in the non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2004, the World Health Organization (WHO) adopted and recommended that untenable scientific concept to all their members. Ghana Health Authorities accepted WHO's recommendation and abandoned the dietary practices of the ancestors of Ghanaians. Since 2004, the WHO's global morbidity and mortality figures on NCDs and respiratory ailments have been rising fast. Consider, the Ghanaian proverb which implies that

"The insect that bit you was in your dress"

It is worth to note that the dynamics of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana shows that the majority of the infected are among the urban elite and others, who have accepted the AHA false concept on diet. Most Ghanaians are still having diets based on their traditional and cultural practices. The diet of the different social groups should be considered when assessing the infection spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The desire of a Ghanaian is to return to a normal life. In order to address effectively and economically this desire, the managers of the nation's affairs should go to the fundamentals of science and the culture and traditions of the ancestors of the diverse social groups that inhabit the present Ghana; without dismissing the concerns of the eleven doctors. A special attention should be given to the third paragraph of the eleven doctor's "OUR RECOMMENDATIONS" i.e.

"Per your dietary advice during the early days of the pandemic, Mr. President . . . Further research into locally made remedies . . . . . . . . . should at least be considered."

After the WHO published their untenable scientific recommendation on diet and it was adopted by Ghana, I contacted the WHO representative in Ghana, Dr Daniel Kertesz. By a letter NUT.91 dated 18 February 2009, Dr Daniel Kertesz agreed to the science in question, but insisted that WHO's recommendation has to be accepted. I quote from the WHO's letter: -

"We would kindly like to draw your attention to the fact that though trans fats are a type of unsaturated fats they are bad for your health. . . . . . . . . . .

The recommendation therefore seeks to point this out by advising on a shift from saturated fats to unsaturated fats (which are generally better for health) AND towards the elimination of trans fatty acids; which even though are unsaturated fats. . . . . . . . . . . "

Since 2001, I came across certain scientific data related to the false concept on diet. Most of the data had been shelved in the archives or misinterpreted for many decades. So far, my attempts to draw the attention of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and related agencies to the potential dangers to the health of Ghanaians and the associated harm to the economy of Ghana by the dubious and untenable science on diet has failed to draw any meaningful response.

The dubious and untenable science on diet that the AHA, BMA and WHO have been promoting has been causing considerable harm to the health of the global citizenry resulting in the epidemics of NCDs and the current highly damaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaku Kyiamah. An Independent System Analyst and Scientist.

Mobile: - +233 208138025/+233243152053; Email: - feanza1995@yahoo.ca

