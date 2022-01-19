Ghana: Police Chase Man for Allegedly Stealing Company's Money

19 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The police has mounted a search for a 34-year-old man for allegedly stealing GH¢121,680.50 from a company, in Accra.

This follows a warrant issued by the Kaneshie District Court for the arrest of Benjamin Kofi Botchway, a salesman, for the alleged theft from the company (name withheld)

The Director of Public Affairs, of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said in 2017, Botchway was employed as salesman of the company in Accra.

He said on January 11,202, suspect allegedly abandoned an apartment the company provided for him and vacated his post as well.

DSP Darkwa said an audit was carried out and it was detected that GH¢121,680.50 had been stolen.

He urged to the public to provide reliable information about the suspect to the Special Investigations Unit of the CID for immediate action.

The Director of Public Affairs noted that modern policing is a shared responsibility between the police and public, and appealed for support to enable security agents maintain law and order and also prevent crime.

