Ghana: GES, Teacher Unions to Meet Over Agitations

19 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured that it would continue to engage the various teacher unions and other stakeholders to address all concerns raised about the new school calendar.

According to the Service, the Ministerial Committee on school's calendar engaged representatives of the various unions and school heads before coming out with the calendar.

"However, we will continue to engage representatives of unions and other stakeholders if they have noted additional concerns since the release of the calendar," the management said.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the head of the Public Relations Unit of the Service, Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said management had invited the unions to a meeting tomorrow, Thursday, to discuss the additional issues raised.

It used the opportunity to welcome back to school all basic school teachers, learners and particularly, 'My first day at school' learners.

The statement said, "We wish to assure parents, students, teachers and the general public that GES will work closely with the unions and other stakeholders to ensure that the 2022 academic calendar is not disrupted.

