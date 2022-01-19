Ghana: 17 Residents, Business Operators in Trouble for Failing to Clean Frontage in Ga East Municipality

At least 17 residents and business operators in the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) have been summoned and made to clean their frontage by environmental health officers of the assembly.

They were summoned when the Ga East Assembly embarked on a pilot exercise after the launch of the "Operation Clean your Frontage" campaign in the municipality in Accra.

Partnered by the Ga North, Ga Central and Ga West Municipal Assemblies respectively, the exercise formed part of efforts aimed at "Making Accra Work Again."

The exercise which is under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) was led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, and some environmental health officers of partnership assemblies.

The team went round the municipality to inspect the sanitary conditions of the people living there ahead of the main exercise which would kick-start in February, this year.

Some persons who defaulted attributed it to being oblivious of the exercise and therefore stressed the need for more public education and sensitisation.

Meanwhile speaking at the launch, the MCE of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Ms Mann, said the Assembly had in the past two months undertaken various public sensitisation activities to educate its citizenry on the enforcement of the initiative.

"These included engagement with stakeholders, especially traditional authorities, residents' associations, market leaders and traders, as well as transport unions," she added.

Ms Mann said sanitation was one challenge the municipality faced, especially the lack of dumping sites within or near the municipality but would be addressed soon "as we have identified some sites and submitted documents covering them to the RCC."

"This is to enable us benefit from an upcoming project in line with the implementation of the "Let's Make Greater Accra Work" agenda by the Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey," she added.

Ms Mann noted that the Assembly would continue with its public education and sensitisation programmes.

The Ga East MCE stressed that theimplementation of such initiative required massive machinery and human resource to ensure its sustainability and needed impact, as such, the Assembly had received a new compactor from the RCC through Zoomlion Ghana Limited to augment what it had.

Also, she said a special taskforce made up of personnel from the Environmental Health Unit, Municipal Guards, Nation Builders Corps, and National Service had been formed to oversee that people cleaned their frontage.

Ms Mann thereforeused the opportunity to appeal to all and sundry "to be accommodative and supportive towards the taskforce and cooperate with them in the rightful manner."

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO) of the Assembly, Mr Charles Asabre, said the country's capital was engulfed with lots of filth which had to be cleared for which reason it was the responsibility of all to ensure that their immediate surroundings were tidied.

He emphasised that whoever faulted would not be spared but dealt with accordingly, either through the payment of fines or processed for court.