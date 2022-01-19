Ghana: 10 Granted Bail Over Alleged GNFS Enlistment Scam

Ten persons arrested for allegedly collecting sums of money from unsuspecting young Ghanaians, under the pretext of assisting them to be enlisted into the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), have been granted police enquiry bail, yesterday.

The suspects (names withheld), who were grabbed in a special operation by the police and GNFS, at a hotel at Hong Kong, near Lapaz in Accra, last Friday, would report on daily basis to the police to assist in further investigations.

The Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) I Timothy Osafo Affum, confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, stating that investigation into the case was ongoing.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that the victims paid money ranging from GH¢10,000 and GH¢15,000 to the alleged scammers.

Additionally, documents including letter heads of security agencies have also been retrieved by the arresting team.

ACFO Osafo Affum advised the public, especially applicants, to be wary of people, who claim they can assist people get enlistment into the GNFS, police and other security agencies.

He said "the public should report any suspicious persons to the police for immediate action."