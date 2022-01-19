Ghana: President Mourns Death of Former Malian President Ibrahim Keita

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with the government, family and people of Mali following the death of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, which occurred on Sunday, January 16, this year.

President Akufo-Addo, in a statement addressed to Head of the Transitional Government of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, said he learned of the news of President Keita's death with sadness.

He noted that, "the late former President will be remembered as a respected Statesman of Mali and the ECOWAS region. His demise is a sad day for the people of Mali and the ECOWAS Community."

"On behalf of the people of Ghana and the ECOWAS Community, and on my own behalf, I extend deep condolences to you, the people of Mali, his widow and family," the Statement said.

The ousted President of Mali died aged 76 at 09:00 GMT at his home in the capital, Bamako.

Mr Keïta led Mali for seven years until 2020 when he was ousted in a coup after huge anti-government protests over his handling of jihadist unrest.