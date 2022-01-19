Namibia: Coleman Ends Sevilla Stay

Brave Gladiators star player Zenatha Coleman has left Spanish side Sevilla in search of more game time, having fallen down the pecking order.

Barely six months after signing an extension to keep the 28-year-old at the club until until June 2023, the Namibian international has become surplus to requirements.

She has been used sparingly in recent matches, with head coach Cristian Toro oping to delve into the club's academy.

On Tuesday, the Gladiators' most prominent player announced she had left Sevilla on mutual terms.

"I can only thank the club for giving me an opportunity to display my talent on various beautiful moments. Wish them well and success for the rest of the season..Gracias @SevillaFC_Fem," she said on Twitter.

Coleman (27) is presently back at Keetmanshoop on holiday while working on her next move.

Since moving from Gintra Universitetas in Lithuania, where she scored an astonishing 110 times in just 31 matches, Coleman's time in Spain has been largely underwhelming.

She had stints with Zaragoza and Valencia with moderate success before moving to Sevilla. Coleman scored a combined 25 goals in 97 appearances for the Spanish sides. It is notable though that her role changed from primary goal-getter to auxiliary attacker and creator since moving to Spain in 2018.

According to Spanish media, Sevilla FC extended Coleman's contract last year as the club regarded her as a key member of the squad.

However, the rapid rise of homegrown youngsters like Ana Franco has gradually seen the Namibian's influence and reliance wane.

Coleman accumulated 570 minutes across 13 games this term, scoring only one goal and registering two assists.

"Despite [it] being a surprise, both parties have seen this as the ideal moment to separate their paths. In this way, it will be easier for the player to find a new destination, since transfers in women's football are still not very frequent," Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervion said in its commentary on the development.

Sevilla Femenino occupy sixth position in the Spanish Primera Divsion at present, having so far had a better campaign than last season.

"In addition, the transfer market has not yet closed and both Sevilla FC and Zenatha Coleman have an opportunity to find a solution, be it a new destination or a new replacement."