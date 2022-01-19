Liberia: Citizens Want Nimba Land Dispute Resolved

Nimba County — Some aggrieved citizens in Nimba County have voiced frustrations over the delay by government in resolving the April 2021 land dispute in the county that ended in violence and destruction of properties.

They point to delay by President George Manneh Weah in addressing the dispute in Ganta since last year despite setting up a committee from his office to look into the matter and report in 90 days.

The committee is headed by the Minister of Internal Affairs Varney Sirleaf alongside the Liberia Land Authority, but citizens say it has allegedly failed to act accordingly after violence that left properties and goods destroyed in the enforcement of a court injection.

Speaking to the New Dawn in Ganta, some of the victims say due to the delay from the Office of the President, they are totally out of business and left with no alternative but to begin reconstruction on the disputed premises.

Musa B. Jabateh, who identified himself as Administrator of the Jabateh Family property, narrates that he had been in no dispute with anyone for land, neither with Pastor Fred Suah, but his property was destroyed during the court injection on the contested property.

Jabateh discloses that he credited money from a bank in Ganta plus his personal cash, totaling over Fifty Thousand United States Dollars (US$50,000) that was used to construct the house that was destroyed during the court injection, causing him to have incurred huge losses with his children now suffering.

He appeals to the government to quickly intervene in the matter before things get out of control.

Jabateh however says he trusts the ability of the committee to find an amicable solution before the family will construct a fence around its property.

He notes that chiefs and elders of Ganta City are not willing to say the truth about the land disputes in the city.

He calls on residents of Ganta to remain peaceful, as all sides in the conflict wait on the government for solution.

Also speaking, one of the victims of the land dispute Mr. Romean Wonyeneh says he is disappointed and frustrated over the delay from government.

Mr. Wonyeneh notes that due to the delay, he has lost over a billion Liberian dollars and his children are now out of school while the banking institutions are now demanding money he credited.

He expressed disappointment and frustrations over the County administration and the two senators from the County for not being able to find solution.

The Liberia businessman calls on Senators Prince Yormie Johnson and Jeremiah Kpan Koung to also intervene.