Liberia: 18-Year-Old Suspect Charged for Statutory Rape

An 18-year-old rape suspect identified as Henry Nyemah has been incarcerated by Police in Harper, Maryland County for allegedly abusing a 13-year-old minor sexually in a town called Wahodowlo, on the outskirts of Harper City, Maryland County Electoral District One.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 10, 2022, when parents of the victim alerted the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police that their daughter had been sexually abused by suspect Nyemah.

The minor narrates that she saw the suspect, who is a bike rider, on the road and informed him that she and her friend Marie Blay were going to New Kru town, so they got on his bike, but instead of carrying them to their destination, he headed for Wahodowlo with speed. She continues that while speeding with the bike, they both got afraid and started crying and eventually jumped off the bike.

According to her, as soon as they got down from the bike, her friend ran away and the suspect grabbed and took her into a bush and forcibly had sex with her before escaping the scene with his motorbike.

She was immediately rushed to the JJ Dossen Hospital in Harper where health authorities conducted an examination and confirmed penetration.

The suspect reportedly escaped after information about the act broke out in the community but was later arrested by community chairman Jerome Allison and transferred to the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police in Harper for investigation.

While with the Police, he admitted to committing the crime but said he was under influence of drugs.

Suspect Nyemah spent a night behind bars before the head of the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police charged him with Statutory Rape, including Kidnapping and forwarded him to the Magisterial Court in Harper City for prosecution on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The court indicated that the suspect committed statutory rape, which is above its jurisdiction, noting that he will be sent to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court for trial.

The crime is in violation of Section 14.70 of the Revised Rape law of Liberia which states, among others, that a person who has sexual intercourse with another (male or female) has committed rape if; (a) He intentionally penetrates the vagina, anus, mouth, or any other opening of another person (male or female) without his victim's consent

Meanwhile, the gender, children and social protection coordinator in Maryland County has ended a one-day meeting with campus-based health clubs.

The day-long engagement on gender violence was done on Thursday, January 14, 2022, and brought together students of Central High School in Pleebo.

Speaking to reporters, Madam Nathaline Sieyon Weay, said there is a need to constantly provide awareness to boys and girls about gender-based violence through school health clubs.

She said it's strongly important to collaborate with the school health clubs to ensure that boys and girls understand the importance of gender-based violence.

Madam Weay disclosed that the ministry of gender is directly working with the ministry of health to provide guidance and health services in the county, noting that if there is constant awareness, compromise of rape cases will minimize.

The gender coordinator had earlier admonished parents against compromising rape cases in homes, villages, towns and communities.