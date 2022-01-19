South Africa: Desmond Tutu's Legacy Is Much More Than Courageous Speeches - He Is Our North Star of Hope and Grace

18 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela

I have witnessed in many places the impact of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's visionary leadership, his moral imagination and his love for humanity. I have encountered people whose course of life he changed, including students who after hearing one of his radical, transformational speeches sought new paths that would lead to opportunities to participate in social change.

It is only three weeks since Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away on 26 December 2021. The emotional reactions to his death, with messages pouring in from around the globe, created such a unique period of public grief that for many South Africans it became a summer of despair.

In that first week of mourning, the breaking of each day began with a mournful stillness. Something in the chorus of the early-morning birds sounded subdued. The wind in Fish Hoek, where I live, which I have experienced as quite aggressive in the mornings this time of the year, quieted down, and when it announced itself there was just the tiniest movement of the tops of trees and branches, as if swaying in reverence.

It was as if God commanded everything in the atmosphere to be still. The nearby mountains hovering over our village on a...

