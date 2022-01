Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 11,265 COVID-19 vaccines on January 18, including 4,242 first shots, 3,128 second doses, 3,868 boosters and 27 travel shots, taking the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,132,884, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,573,385 jabs have been given so far.

The number of people registered on the evax.tn platform to book jab appointments reached 7,799,468 on January 18.