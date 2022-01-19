Nigeria: Shoot to Kill, Aregbesola Tells Prison Operatives

The minister says operatives should defend prison facilities at all cost.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has ordered officers of the Nigeria Correctional Service to "shoot to kill" anyone who attempts any attack on the facility, stressing that the facility should be regarded as a dangerous zone.

He said this while inspecting the facility at the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan on Monday.

At least 5,238 inmates escaped from various prisons across Nigeria in 2021. On October 22, some 837 inmates escaped from the Oyo facility, but the interior ministry said 262 had been recaptured.

"Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don't shoot to injure, shoot to kill. Don't shoot to disable, shoot to kill.This facility is a total embodiment of the authority of the Nigerian state to guarantee the security of the people," the minister said according to a statement by his spokesperson, Sola Fasure.

Mr Aregbesola asked the officers to make it difficult for anyone to penetrate the facility because it is a "red zone". He said any attack on any correctional centre is an attack on the Nigerian state and must never be allowed again.

"It is a red zone, a dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to breach the security here is already dead. He must not live to tell the story. Other people will tell his or her story," he said.

He said the facilities need to be decongested to achieve their objectives of reforming those being held there. He also lamented the huge cost of feeding the inmates, saying state governments also needed to cooperate with the federal government on efforts to decongest the facilities.

He said the government is compiling lists of inmates with the inability to pay their fines as he hopes to appeal to willing and able Nigerians to raise the fines to free the inmates.

"There are other inmates who have spent far beyond the limits of their sentences should they be found guilty of the offences against them. The total number of convicts at Agodi is less than 400 and we have 1001 inmates there, which means about two thirds of the inmates are awaiting trial," he said.