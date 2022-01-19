Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Six Deaths,163 Infections Tuesday

19 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

NCDC added that the FCT accounted for four of the six fatalities

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six additional deaths and 163 new infections reported across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC made this known on its Facebook page on Wednesday, noting that Nigeria's infection toll now stands at 251,341, while the fatality toll has increased to 3,116 from 3,110 reported 24 hours earlier, when it recorded seven deaths.

The disease centre added that FCT accounted for four of the six fatalities, as a backlog of one death each, for December 18, 26 and 30, 2021 and January 12, 2022.

As of Tuesday, the data on the NCDC website shows that 23,439 Nigerians are down with the virus nationwide while the number of discharged cases increased to 224,939, as the FCT reported 199 discharged cases, including community discharges.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 59 cases, followed by the FCT with 33 infections.

Delta State also reported 16 cases, followed by Kaduna State with 13 cases, and Gombe and Osun States with 12 cases each.

While Ogun State reported four cases, the trio of Ekiti, Oyo and Rivers States reported three cases each while Borno and Imo States also reported two cases each.

Nasarawa came last on the log with a single case while NCDC noted that three states: Bauchi, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.

