Nigeria: Why I Accepted to Join Obi Asika, Simi As New Judges On Nigerian Idol Season 7 - D'Banj

Multiple award-winning entertainer, D'banj alongside songbird, Simi, have been unveiled as new judges for the seventh season on Nigerian Idol.

MultiChoice Nigeria unveiled the two superstars on Tuesday at the media launch of the talent hunt show in Lagos.

The show is expected to start airing from February 6 , on Dstv and Gotv respectively.

D'Banj and Simi replace season six judges including Seyi Shay and DJ Sose to join Obi Asika on the panel.

Popular radio and TV personality, IK Osakioduwa, will be returning as the show's host for this season alongside Obi Asika who makes a comeback as a judge.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola said: "We could not think of a better trio to be the season's judges than Obi Asika, D'banj and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!"

D'banj expressed his excitement at being one of the judges this season saying, "I was out of the country when I found out that I was going to be a judge for this season of Nigerian Idol and I couldn't contain my excitement. I'm coming in with my own strategy so viewers should expect a bang."

Speaking further, D'banj said that he decided to join the judges because of his desire to inspire young Nigerian talents.

"The show provides me the platform to encourage and help young Nigerians discover their talents in music and more so, I don't know how to say 'no to people,' D'banj highlighted.

On her part, Simi said, "I've always loved the idea of being a judge and I think it's a fun thing to do. I plan to be very honest and have fun and hopefully gain inspiration from those that come on the show."

Returning judge Obi Asika added, "I will be looking for special talents and new faces this year. I'm also excited to work with the rest of the judges this season, and I will be very fair and real to every contestant just like I was last year."

In the sixth season of Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide emerged winner after months of intense musical contest involving over 10,000 hopefuls from across the country, and over 16 million votes recorded at the finale. Following the completion of the online and physical auditions last November, the countdown is officially on for a seventh season of the show, which premieres February 6, on DStv and GOtv.

The show, according to the producers, has Bigi Drinks as headline