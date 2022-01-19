Nigeria: Heavy Security As Court Set to Deliver Judgement in Nnamdi Kanu Vs Govt Suit

Heavily armed security operatives have cordoned off the roads leading to the premises of Abia State High Court complex located on Ikot Ekpene Road Umuahia as the court is set to deliver judgement today on the suit filed by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against the federal government.

As early as 7:00am , detachment of security personnel had been deployed around the court premises.

All the roads leading to the court have also been barricaded, thus forcing motorists and pedestrians to take alternate routes.

Journalists and staff of the court as well as people accessing the premises were asked to produce their identity cards before allowing access to the premises.

The presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya had during the hearing last year ordered security agents to stop interfering with those coming to the court during the court hearing of Kanu's suit.

He said that the security operatives were creating unnecessary tension by their action.

Meanwhile, lawyers and various stakeholders were sighted around the court premises including Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor who is leading leading a team of other lawyers to for Kanu's.

Sighted also was the Counsel to the Chief of Army Staff, Amos Tory among other defendants lawyers.

Newsmen from major national and international media houses including the BBC were also around in their numbers.

Among the stakeholders was Chief Ugo Chinyere, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, among a host of others.