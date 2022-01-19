Nigeria: Heavy Security As Court Set to Deliver Judgement in Nnamdi Kanu Vs Govt Suit

19 January 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Steve Oko

Heavily armed security operatives have cordoned off the roads leading to the premises of Abia State High Court complex located on Ikot Ekpene Road Umuahia as the court is set to deliver judgement today on the suit filed by the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against the federal government.

As early as 7:00am , detachment of security personnel had been deployed around the court premises.

All the roads leading to the court have also been barricaded, thus forcing motorists and pedestrians to take alternate routes.

Journalists and staff of the court as well as people accessing the premises were asked to produce their identity cards before allowing access to the premises.

The presiding judge, Justice Benson Anya had during the hearing last year ordered security agents to stop interfering with those coming to the court during the court hearing of Kanu's suit.

He said that the security operatives were creating unnecessary tension by their action.

Meanwhile, lawyers and various stakeholders were sighted around the court premises including Kanu's Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor who is leading leading a team of other lawyers to for Kanu's.

Sighted also was the Counsel to the Chief of Army Staff, Amos Tory among other defendants lawyers.

Newsmen from major national and international media houses including the BBC were also around in their numbers.

Among the stakeholders was Chief Ugo Chinyere, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, among a host of others.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X