South Africa: Matric Results to Be Released On Media Platforms

18 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Basic Education says that it will abide by the North Gauteng High Court ruling regarding the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results on media platforms.

"This means that the department will make available the results to stakeholders who requested access," the department said on Tuesday.

This after AfriForum, Maroela Media and a Grade 12 learner made an urgent application for the court to reverse the department's decision to no longer release matric results on public platforms, which cited the violation of the Protection of Personal Information Act or POPI Act.

However, according to the department, the conditions of the court ruling must be taken into account in line with the provisions of the POPI Act.

In addition to accessing results from media such as newspapers, the department has urged candidates to register on the website to view the results when they become available on Thursday, 20 January 2022.

Registration is now open and more than 10 000 people had successfully signed up by lunchtime today.

According to the department, candidates will have to go through a two-step verification process before receiving confirmation of their registration.

In addition, a 13-digit ID number and exam number will be required for registration.

The department said its website is zero-rated, which means it can be accessed whether you have data or not.

"It is in the public interest that this information is shared on public platforms and that is one of the reasons why we brought this application. We are delighted that the court agreed with us in this argument," said AfriForum's Education Rights Manager, Natasha Venter.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

