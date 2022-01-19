Botswana's Big Problem Is Not Elephants, but Runaway Bushfires

18 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

When vast areas of northern Botswana are denuded of trees, elephants almost always get the blame. We need to start looking elsewhere.

The debate on what to do about elephants in Botswana is frequently divided into those who want to cull them and those who don't.

At one extreme are hunter Ron Thomson and his followers, who have been lobbying the government of Botswana to cull more than 60,000 of its elephants. At the other end are those who believe natural systems and processes must take their course.

Then there are those like Peace Parks and Kaza who want to reconnect Botswana's migration corridors with their former ranges in southern Angola and Zambia in particular. This would take them into areas where there are few people, few elephants, but ample food and water.

The driver of these debates is loss of trees, and it's misguided. It overlooks the prime culprit of deforestation -- northern Botswana's all too regular runaway bushfires, as the fire map and photographs show.

There have been other causes of deforestation. In the mid-1900s, sleeping sickness and nagana devastated large expanses of Africa, killing people and livestock. Tsetse flies were the vector and one of the more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X