Botswana's Big Problem Is Not Elephants, but Runaway Bushfires

analysis

When vast areas of northern Botswana are denuded of trees, elephants almost always get the blame. We need to start looking elsewhere.

The debate on what to do about elephants in Botswana is frequently divided into those who want to cull them and those who don't.

At one extreme are hunter Ron Thomson and his followers, who have been lobbying the government of Botswana to cull more than 60,000 of its elephants. At the other end are those who believe natural systems and processes must take their course.

Then there are those like Peace Parks and Kaza who want to reconnect Botswana's migration corridors with their former ranges in southern Angola and Zambia in particular. This would take them into areas where there are few people, few elephants, but ample food and water.

The driver of these debates is loss of trees, and it's misguided. It overlooks the prime culprit of deforestation -- northern Botswana's all too regular runaway bushfires, as the fire map and photographs show.

There have been other causes of deforestation. In the mid-1900s, sleeping sickness and nagana devastated large expanses of Africa, killing people and livestock. Tsetse flies were the vector and one of the more...