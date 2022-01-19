Zimbabwe: Chamisa's Activists Granted Bail Over Illegal Meeting

Three MDC Alliance supporters were Tuesday granted $5 000 bail each at the Masvingo Magistrates' Court after they were arrested for convening a political meeting over the weekend.

Alec Tabe, Maggie Chakabuda, and Vigisayi Nerupandai were arraigned before Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo.

The three are being charged with failure to notify the regulatory authority when they held a political meeting at Aphiri Vegetable Market.

However, through their lawyers, they denied convening such a meeting and are dismissing the accusations which they say are not clear.

It is the state's case that the three convened a political gathering in Ward 4, Masvingo Urban, with the intention of campaigning ahead of the March 26 by-elections, leading to their arrest.

Other conditions for their bail are that they continue residing at their given addresses and not interfere with state witnesses.

Their lawyer Phillip Shumba said: "The three are being charged for contravening Section 7 (5) of the Maintenance of Peace and Public Order Act. They will be back in court on the 24th of next month for trial."

Blessing Madongorere stood in for the state.