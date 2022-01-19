Liberia: Two Court Security Personnel File U.S.$1.5 Million Suit for Damages Against Liberty Party and ANC

Monrovia — Four security personnel assigned at the Monrovia City Court have filed a US$1.5 million lawsuit against the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and Liberty Party (LP) for damages, following allegations of injuries allegedly meted on them by partisans of the two parties.

Both parties were summoned by the Civil Law Court Tuesday for the action of damages for wrong.

"You are hereby commanded to summon the above-named defendants, also of the City of Monrovia, in the above-entitled cause of action, to appear before the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, sitting in its March Term, A.D. 2022, at the hour of 10:00 in the morning to answer the complaint of the above-named plaintiff in an action of damages for wrong, that upon their failure to appear, Judgement by default will be rendered against them," the writ stated.

"You are further commanded to notify the said defendant to file their formal appearance and/or answer in my office on or before the 28th day of January, A.D. 2022."

According to the court document in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, Alexander Cummings is to represent the ANC while Musa Bility would be represent the Liberty Party as heads in a summon proceeding at the Civil Law Court during its March Term.

The complainants, Patience Kollie, Victoria Davis, and Francis Jusu Armah alleged that on January 6, the defendant's supporter and securities attacked and assaulted them with harmful instruments while trying to prevent them from forcing their way into the main hall of the court.

Plaintiffs said the action meted against them allegedly by Liberty Party and ANC supporters resulted in serious bodily, mental, and emotional injuries to the point that they were rushed to the SDA Medical Hospital for medical treatment.

At the same time, plaintiffs further alleged that one of the aggressors who were taken direct instruction from the defendants was arrested and placed on a prisoner bench but was later released by Hearing Magistrate Jomah Jallah, base on appeal.

The plaintiffs maintained that Co-defendant Bility offered and opted to mitigate the situation and underwrite the cost associated with damages sustained to improve medical.

Additionally, they lamented that Francis Armah was hit with handcuffs on the eyes by securities, one of whom is identified as Timothy Michael, personal security to Co-defendant Bility, causing him to bleed from the eye.

Plaintiffs expressed fear that Armah is likely to suffer orbital fractural due to the hit on his eyes and will be required to seek external; medical attention or risk perpetual visual impairment if necessary medical steps are not taken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They also maintained that Michael severely beat on plaintiff Victory Davis with a baton on her head, which resulted in her being unconscious.

They are also calling for advanced medical treatment on Madam Davis to establish her brain status.

Additionally, they said co-plaintiff Patience Kollie was beaten and thrown to the flow on her rip bone at which time the crowd walk over her and might suffer rip contusion, which called for advanced medical treatment.

"In this instance, Plaintiffs in these proceeding have actually suffered and continue to suffer injuries resulting to damages sustained by defendants and the injuries suffered by the plaintiffs were perpetrated by the defendants' agents who are partisans and or personal security guards to the defendants and their respective political institutions and were taken to court by the Defendants and further acted within their scope and duty, as partisans and or security guards of the defendants and as such, the Plaintiffs are entitled to recover damages as a matter which is under the to rf doctrine of Respondent superior," the court document maintained.

Due to these actions, the plaintiff pray the court that the defendants are the principal of the partisans and securities who inflated injuries on them, and are under a legal obligation to take direct responsibility for these wrongful conducts.

Meanwhile, plaintiffs pray the court to hold the defendant liable to pay the amount of US$ 1.5 million as damages.