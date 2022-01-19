Nigeria: Vice President Howard-Taylor Pays Courtesy Visit to Nigeria's First Lady - Say Sharing Experiences Is Vital

19 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has called for more concerted action towards better recognition of women's contributions in national development, saying power-sharing arrangement must reflect both within political parties and in Government.

She spoke while receiving the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, 17, January 2022, according to a dispatch from Nigeria.

"From the Political Party level to Government, within the Executive and Legislature, the sharing arrangement is abysmal, and something must be done to change this narrative. We have to adopt better strategies to maximize elective positions and other opportunities for Nigerian women." The First Lady asserted.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari expressed the belief that the record of Dr. Taylor as a former First Lady, a professional in politics, a parliamentarian, and her work on education, social projects, and health in Liberia affirms the fact that Nigerian women have gotten the right ally and partner for this critical task.

She further notes that her visit to Nigeria for this critical occasion underscores her importance to the development of women in general and African women in particular.

Earlier, the Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, said she was in Nigeria to attend the Progressive Women Conference of the All People's Congress.

She stated that Nigeria sets the pace in the West African sub-region in terms of politics; therefore, she needs to share her experiences for the benefit of African women.

Dr. Howard-Taylor further called on women to pay more attention to legislative seats because that is where laws are made, and that is where budgets are approved for girl child education, HIV/AIDS and for social networks.

She then called on women to find their way to the decision-making table.

The event was attended by the wife of the Vice President, of Nigeria Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, the chairperson of the Progressive Women Conference, Mrs. Stella Okotete, and Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Executive Chairman, Nidcom, Hon. Abike Dabiri- Erewa, Hajiya Aisha Aminu, and Mrs. Irene Irabor.

While the visiting Vice President was accompanied by Deputy Ministers of Health and Labour, Mrs. Norwu Howard and Mrs. Yvette Freeman, respectively.

