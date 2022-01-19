Liberia: Govt. Announces of Alhaji G. V. Kromah

Monrovia — The Government of the Republic of Liberia announces with profound regrets the death in his 68th year of His Excellency Alhaji G. V. Kromah, Former Vice Chairman, Council of State, Former Member of the Liberian National Transitional Government (LNTG 3), Former Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Liberia, Former Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System, Former Chairman of the Mass Communications Department of the University of Liberia, Former Ambassador-At-Large, Statesman, Former President of Mighty Barolle Sports Association, Politician, Public Servant, Diplomat and Sports Promoter, amongst others.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Late Kromah was Vice Chairman of the Council of State and Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism; Former Director General, Liberia Broadcasting System; Former Chairman, Mass Communications Department, University of Liberia.

This mournful event occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at his residence following a protracted period of illness.

Meanwhile, Wednesday, January, 19, 2021, the Book of Condolence for the late H. E. AMBASSADOR PROFESSOR ALHAJI G. V. KROMAH will be opened at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium commencing at 8: o'clock ante meridian to 10: o' clock ante meridian.

At the same venue at 10: o'clock ante meridian, the body of the late H. E. AMBASSADOR PROFESSOR ALHAJI G. V. KROMAH, will be conveyed under appropriate police escort to the Antoinette Tubman Stadium for funeral rites.

At 2: o'clock post meridian, the body of the H. E. AMBASSADOR PROFESSOR ALHAJI G. V. KROMAH, will be conveyed under appropriate police escort to Bomi County for interment.