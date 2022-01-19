Nigeria: Govt Charges Zamfara, Others On Transparency, Accountability

The Federal Government has charged the Zamfara and other states across the country on accountability and transparency.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the charge in Abuja on Tuesday at the opening of a three-day retreat organised for members of the Zamfara State Executive Council, special advisers and other public office holders, organised by the Zamfara State Government.

"You will agree that over time, the government has grappled with the challenge of promoting and achieving transparency, accountability and good governance which I understand is a broad takeaway from this retreat.

"Transparency and accountability are said to be critical for the efficient functioning of a modern economy and for fostering social well-being.

"Transparency ensures that information is accessible and made available for measuring performance and to prevent abuse of power.

"Without transparency and accountability, trust will be lacking between a government and those whom it governs," she said.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle said the retreat was expected to help entrench harmony at the workplace, collaborative synergy, good governance, sound leadership and proficient official communication.

He said: "This is a clarion call for all of us to brace up to the great tasks ahead.

"The recurring cases of inter and intra agency role conflicts, usurpation of responsibilities, and violation of the established administrative procedures in our public service, which greatly hamper the smooth running of the business of government, obviously have serious consequences on effective service delivery and meeting the goals of governance.".