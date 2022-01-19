Nigeria: Over 60,000 Metered Customers Refused to Recharge in 6 Months - Kedco

19 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has uncovered over 60,000 metered households that shunned vending within the last six months.

According to the management, this has caused the company huge economic loss within the period.

According to the extant metering regulation, metered customers must recharge or vend for electricity tokens as and when due.

In a statement on Tuesday by the KEDCO Head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the management noted that it was in view of the economic sabotage that these households had caused that led the company to set up a mega task force to sanitise the system.

The task force will ensure the functionality of all installed meters as well as ensure that households are vending as and when due to avoid energy theft.

According to the MD/ CEO Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, "This is a gross economic sabotage for a company that has been doing a lot to improve power supply to its numerous customers across Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states."

Dr. Gwamna, therefore, urged customers to desist from tampering with their meters as anyone caught would be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

