Nigeria: Govt Launches HIV Self-Testing, Pre-Exposure Communication Strategy

19 January 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Federal Government on Tuesday launched a national HIV self-testing (HIVST) and Pre-Exposure (PrEP) communication strategy.

They are approved tools in the national HIV combination prevention package targeted at people with a substantial risk of HIV infection.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu , said the national HIVST and PrEP communication strategy was designed to facilitate the effective communication of the HIVST and PrEP interventions available in the national response, by public health experts, health care workers, community groups and workers with targeted audiences for HIV prevention in Nigeria.

He said: "It elaborates the communication action plan that will promote the uptake of HIVST and PrEP interventions for the prevention of new infections and reduction of the burden of HIV among individuals and groups particularly at high risk of acquiring the virus.

"It will address the challenges of low level of awareness, demand, and uptake of the HIVST and PrEP services."

He noted that the HIV self-testing affords people the capacity to know their HIV status right within the comfort and privacy of their space.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X