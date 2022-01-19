Nigeria: Govt Launches HIV Self-Testing, Pre-Exposure Communication Strategy

The Federal Government on Tuesday launched a national HIV self-testing (HIVST) and Pre-Exposure (PrEP) communication strategy.

They are approved tools in the national HIV combination prevention package targeted at people with a substantial risk of HIV infection.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu , said the national HIVST and PrEP communication strategy was designed to facilitate the effective communication of the HIVST and PrEP interventions available in the national response, by public health experts, health care workers, community groups and workers with targeted audiences for HIV prevention in Nigeria.

He said: "It elaborates the communication action plan that will promote the uptake of HIVST and PrEP interventions for the prevention of new infections and reduction of the burden of HIV among individuals and groups particularly at high risk of acquiring the virus.

"It will address the challenges of low level of awareness, demand, and uptake of the HIVST and PrEP services."

He noted that the HIV self-testing affords people the capacity to know their HIV status right within the comfort and privacy of their space.