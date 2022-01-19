Congo-Kinshasa: Despite Calm, Cycle of Violence Set to Repeat in Ituri Province

Overwhelming violence has tormented people in Djugu’s territory, Ituri’s province, north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since 2017, as community tensions have sparked the resurgence of an armed conflict.

Four consecutive attacks of unprecedented violence hit the sites of Tché, Drodro, Paroisse, Luko and Ivo, between 12 and 28 November 2021. This new escalation of conflict has worsened the humanitarian and security situation at the internally displaced people’s sites in the area while increasing the vulnerability and isolation of people.