Nigeria: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Pleads Not Guilty to Fresh Charges

The Nigerian government recently filed amended charges against Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, increasing the number of counts from seven to 15.

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to the amended 15-count charge brought against him by the Nigerian government.

After the charges were read, the prosecuting lawyer, Shuiabu Labaran, urged the trial judge, Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja to order the trial to commence.

The prosecutor said there were two prosecution witnesses in court for the trial to begin immediately.

But Mr Kanu's lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), objected to the commencement of trial, arguing that his client's two pending applications must first be taken and determined.

Proceedings were still going on as of the time of filing this report around 11.10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Nigerian government served the amended 15-count charge on Mr Kanu's legal team.

The trial judge had on Tuesday adjourned Mr Kanu's arraignment till Wednesday after the defence complained about the late service of the amended charges barely 24 hours before the scheduled proceedings.

Amended charges

Mr Kanu, who was being tried on a seven-count charge bordering on treasonable felony, was expected to take a fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge, dated January 17, 2022. The charges centre on Mr Kanu's separatist activities.

In the court document signed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Abubakar, which was filed barely 24 hours before the commencement of Tuesday's proceedings, the IPOB leader was accused of making "a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria and in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria."

The said broadcast, according to the charge, was intended to "destabilise the fundamental political and economic structures of Nigeria.

"You incite the members of the public to stop the Anambra State Elections, and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013," Count nine of the charge read.

In count 10, the charge said, "between 2018 and 2021, that you Nnamdi Kanu of Afara-Ukwu Ibeku, Umahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates, made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you incite members of the public to destroy public facilities and you thereby committed an offence punishable" under the Terrorism Prevention Act.

Similarly, in count five, the IPOB leader was accused of inciting "members of the public in Nigeria to hunt and kill families of Nigerian security personnel and that you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013."