Tanzania: Yanga Set Drill With First League Toppers

AS one way to keep the squad vibrant, Premier League leaders Young Africans play a friendly match against the First League toppers, Mbuni at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha today.

The signal-testing match is used as part and of their preparations for a tough encounter against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi on Sunday which serves as their 13th match of the campaign.

Until now, Yanga are the only side yet to taste the bitter pill of loss in the ongoing league after winning 10 of their 12 played games as they intensify their race towards the Premier League's diadem.

Aside from topping the ladders, they have also scored 22 goals, the highest so far followed by Mbeya City who have pumped in 16 goals while the defending champions, Simba have netted 14 goals to accommodate the third slot on the scoring chart.

Speaking recently, Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said the good results they are stamping are due to the competitive team they have that's why they are not afraid to face any side in the contest. "We believe in ourselves and I see another victory coming on Sunday against Polisi Tanzania.

For now, we have the best team capable to win matches anywhere against any side," he said.

He also said the arrival of striker Chicco Ushindi from DR Congo side TP Mazembe will help to add momentum in the squad and that he will fit in the shoes left by Yacouba Sogne who is still undergoing treatment.

The Jangwani street giants head to Moshi with winning mentality after overhauling Coastal Union 2-0 in their recent match at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga on Monday.

The outcome enhanced their morale as they want to bag their 28th Mainland Premier League title, but the trip is not yet over as each game is more like a finale to them.

On the other hand, Polisi Tanzania are among the tough opponents in the league especially when playing at their backyard and they will be eager to go in history books of becoming the first side to beat Yanga.

The results of their recent Premier League game was a barren draw with Namungo which was their third straight draw after another goal-less draw with Mbeya City and a 1-1 stalemate with Mtibwa Sugar.

They have 18 points accumulated from 12 fixtures hence; this is a chance to pocket crucial three points and keep increasing the