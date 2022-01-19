Tanzania Envoys Abroad Must Protect Country's Image

RECENTLY at his office in Mlimwa, Dodoma, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa met with the newly-appointed Tanzania ambassadors destined to serve the interest of the country in foreign nations, and among other things counseled them to reduce the costs of running the embassies, particularly by cutting all unnecessary expenditures.

Great PM! If we are to go by the definition of an ambassador, who is the President's highest-ranking representative to a specific nation or international organization abroad, his/her key role is to coordinate the activities not only of the Foreign Service Officers and staff serving under him/her, but also represent Tanzania's interests in the country, where he/she is positioned to.

Period! And since, ambassadors normally live overseas or within the country in which they are assigned to for long periods of time so that they are acquainted with the culture and local people.

This way they are more politically effective and trusted, enabling them to accomplish goals that their host country desires. On this note the PM counseling them to prioritize economic diplomacy by promoting investment, trade as well as finding markets for the Tanzania's locally produced products in their respective countries, should be supported by all the citizens, who want development.

Similarly, the Premier urged them to protect and uphold the image of Tanzania in countries where they are stationed, while also focusing on enticing more tourists to visit the country's attraction sites.

"Go and strengthen the existing cordial relationships between Tanzania and the countries you will be representing... build good relations with the embassy officials," said Mr Majaliwa.

He equally called upon them to meet with Tanzanians in diaspora, because this is another workforce to reckon with in remitting finances back to the country and in a way reminding them of home.

"Bring the diaspora together and ensure that they are taking part in building the country's industrial economy among other socio-economic activities they will be carrying out there," he pointed out.

Besides, the envoys were encouraged to take up the task of promoting Kiswahili language in their areas of representations, where he particularly said: "If you make use of your influence to publicize Kiswahili, I believe that the language can be able to generate a lot of employment for the many Tanzanians abroad, especially teachers in the cadre, along with the promotion of the country."

With the above background, the ambassadors should know that they are in the countries to advance the interest of Tanzania or put precisely-one of the cornerstones of foreign diplomatic missions is to work for peace