Tanzania: Tma Issues Warning Over Heavy Rains

19 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nancy Mawole

Heavy rains that may lead to floods are expected in the Lake Zone and southern regions, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has said.

The TMA said in its weather forecast that Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara, Lindi and Mtwara regions were expected to receive heavy short rains on Tuesday.

"The expected effects include some of homes to be surrounded by rain water," the statement issued yesterday said.

Seasonal rainfalls are expected to continue during the remaining period of this month, while the unseasonal rains are expected to occur in few areas especially along the Lake Victoria.

"With this information, people are advised to continue observing weather report and precautions issued by the authority and follow advice from experts in various sectors in order to reduce effects brought about by the rains," the TMA said in the statement.

The authority added that the rains which have continued raining in some parts of the country are results of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ appears as a band of clouds consisting of showers, with occasional thunderstorms, that encircles the globe near the Equator.

The solid band of clouds may extend for many hundreds of miles and is sometimes broken into smaller line segments.

Heavy rains are expected in western parts of the country (Kigoma, Tabora and Katavi), the Central Zone (Singida and Dodoma) the southwest highlands (Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe, Iringa), and regions of Ruvuma, southern part of Morogoro and the south coast of Lindi and Mtwara, read part of the release.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X