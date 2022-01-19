Tanzania: Tma Issues Warning Over Heavy Rains

Heavy rains that may lead to floods are expected in the Lake Zone and southern regions, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has said.

The TMA said in its weather forecast that Kagera, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara, Lindi and Mtwara regions were expected to receive heavy short rains on Tuesday.

"The expected effects include some of homes to be surrounded by rain water," the statement issued yesterday said.

Seasonal rainfalls are expected to continue during the remaining period of this month, while the unseasonal rains are expected to occur in few areas especially along the Lake Victoria.

"With this information, people are advised to continue observing weather report and precautions issued by the authority and follow advice from experts in various sectors in order to reduce effects brought about by the rains," the TMA said in the statement.

The authority added that the rains which have continued raining in some parts of the country are results of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ appears as a band of clouds consisting of showers, with occasional thunderstorms, that encircles the globe near the Equator.

The solid band of clouds may extend for many hundreds of miles and is sometimes broken into smaller line segments.

Heavy rains are expected in western parts of the country (Kigoma, Tabora and Katavi), the Central Zone (Singida and Dodoma) the southwest highlands (Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Njombe, Iringa), and regions of Ruvuma, southern part of Morogoro and the south coast of Lindi and Mtwara, read part of the release.