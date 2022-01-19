Tanzania: Mwinyi UAE Visit Boosts Isles Hospitality Industry

TWO new Five-Star Hotels will be constructed in Zanzibar, as the Isles seeks to continue maintaining its place as home to the most exquisite and luxurious state-of-the-art facilities in the country

This latest development comes as a result of President Hussein Mwinyi's visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The three-day visits which started last Sunday ends today.

On his second day, President Mwinyi witnessed the signing of major investments of the hotels' projects between the government of Zanzibar and the Eagle Hills Regional Properties Company of the UAE.

Chairman of Eagle Hills, an Abu Dhabi-based private Real Estate Investment and Development Company, Mr Mohamed Ali Rashid Alabbar and the Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) Director, Mr Sharif Ali Sharif signed the deal.

On behalf of the investors, Mr Alabbar, informed Dr Mwinyi of his satisfaction with the investment climate in Zanzibar, in comparison to his visit to several countries in the world, where he has also invested in different major projects.

He also thanked President Mwinyi for his support and promised to put up the state-of-the-art facilities in Zanzibar.

"We will do everything possible to ensure the planned investments in Zanzibar are successful," he said.

The projects that are expected to be built by the investor include a five-star hotel at Kzono area Kilimani/Maisara area in the outskirts of the Stone Town, where the investor will also build residential houses.

Under the project, another area that will benefit from the investment is Matemwe in the northern region of Unguja, where a five-star hotel will be built as well as high-end residential houses for the tourist market and potential people.

Early in the morning, the President Mwinyi attended the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for accelerating sustainable development, hosted by Masdar seeing its climax today.

As the first major sustainability event taking place after COP26, ADSW 2022 brings together the global community across high-level events, with participants including Heads of State, policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and young sustainability leaders.

ADSW 2022 focuses on delivering action across three principles; Global Collaboration and Leadership, Economic Development, and Technology & Innovation.

Dr Mwinyi also visited the Tanzania pavilion at the Dubai international exhibition known as Expo 2020.

He was accompanied by his wife Mama Mariam Mwinyi and some government officials at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

Zanzibar needs no mention in the hospitality industry. It is undoubtedly home to the most exquisite and luxurious hotels in the country.

Last year, Hotel Verde Zanzibar - Azam Luxury Resort and Spa emerged Africa's Leading Green Hotel 2021, in the World Travel Awards announced in November.

The facility fended off challenges from the likes of Aberdare Country Club in Kenya, Egypt's Hilton Hurghada Plaza, Morukuru Beach Lodge of South Africa and Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

Also on the winning streak was Chapwani Private Island of Zanzibar which scooped Africa's Leading Private Island Resort 2021, having proven to be too good at the expense of Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort of Mozambique, Kenya's Manda Bay and The Sands at Chale Island in Kenya.

Essque Zalu Zanzibar, a hidden gem by the Indian Ocean was voted Zanzibar's Leading Hotel 2021 by the World Travel Awards, while Meliá Zanzibar got declared as Zanzibar's Leading Resort 2021 by the travel industry's most prestigious awards programme, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel and hospitality sectors.

Such fetes have brought nothing but sheer excitement among tourism and stakeholders in the Isles.