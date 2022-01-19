Nigeria: I Don't Believe in Igbo Presidency, Those Declaring Now Are Not Serious - Orji Kalu

Chief of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Abia Norh has taken a swipe at those who have already declared to contest as President of the country ahead of 2023 general and Presidential elections, saying those persons are not serious.

The former governor of Abia state has said that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency, but believes in Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, just as he declared that if the Presidency is zoned to the South East geo- political zone of the country, he has everything it takes for him to vie for the most exalted position in the land.

Answering questions from Journalists Wednesday in Abuja, Senator Orji who noted that he has not started consulting ahead of his formal declaration for the position of the President of the country, said, "Well they are pushing but they are not serious, a serious minded person will like to be fair to Nigeria, fair to the society and to be fair to the atmosphere, because the party is not owned by me or you the media.

"This party is owned by Nigerians and the APC members . It is only APC that can decide like at the forth coming convention where the Presidential ticket will be zoned to. If they zone it to the south east I have everything it takes to make a good President."

When asked if he believes in Igbo Presidency, the former Abia state governor said, "I don't believe, I believe in Nigerian President of Igbo extraction."

On his take on talks that it is the turn of the Igbos, Kalu said, "It is over due, I believe that we should produce the next President and it is going to happen. I don't need to push, I have to push along with the other regions.

Asked whether he is consulting he said, "no because it is not yet the time."

On his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday night, Kalu said, "This is not the first time I go to see the president, Presidency is place where people go in the afternoon, I went in the night to avoid the media. I go there regularly it is a family affair and I went there to discuss national issues, issue of security, issue of well being of our country and issue of the electoral act. The discussion was very fruitful and it was held in the night, is that why you should come to ambush me?

When asked if he informed President Buhari of intention to contest for the Presidency, Orji Kalu said, "Did the party zone the 2023 presidency to the South West, I told you before that when the party zones it officially to the south. I told you the only two zones that have not tasted the presidency are the south east and the Northeast, once they zone it to anyone of them I have the capacity and the capability I will roll and I will rock like a hurricane."

