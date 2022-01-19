Guinea Bissau/Nigeria: Guinea Bissau Vs Nigeria - How to Watch Super Eagles' Last Group Game

19 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

<i>This is the first-ever AFCON fixture between the two teams.</sub>

The Super Eagles will, on Wednesday, square up against Guinea Bissau in their final group game at the ongoing <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations">Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.</a>

With two wins to their name already, the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/football/506593-awaziem-back-to-fitness-as-eagles-round-off-group-phase-campaign.html">Eagles</a> will be aiming to make it three wins from three matches when they face the 'Wild Dogs' at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Ahead of what is dubbed a dead rubber for Nigeria and a must-win game for Guinea Bissau, PREMIUM TIMES provides the necessary information needed to fans to be up to speed with the final Group D tie.

Prelude

Unlike Egypt, who are Nigeria's serial AFCON opponents and Sudan, with two previous meetings before Saturday's clash, this is the first time Guinea-Bissau will be facing the Eagles at any AFCON tournament.

As it stands, Guinea-Bissau must beat the Eagles or kiss Afcon 2021 goodbye as they have just one point from their earlier two games.

What time is the game?

The match between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19. The timing informed the Super Eagles' training under floodlights on Monday.

The Super Eagles game would be played simultaneously alongside the Egypt-Sudan clash.

What channels are showing the game?

Apart from the dedicated Afcon channels on SuperSport, which are available on DSTV and GOTV, the Super Eagles game is also shown on local stations like AIT and Afrosports TV.

Live Updates

Fans can also follow the game via the PREMIUM TIMES Live Updates which will be up and running on matchday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X