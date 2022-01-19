Nigeria: Plateau Records One Case of Lassa Fever Infection - Official

19 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Commissioner for Health in Plateau, Nimkong Lar, says the state has recorded one confirmed case of Lassa fever in the state.

Mr Lar said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos that eight suspected cases were taken to the laboratory for confirmation but one tested positive to it.

The commissioner noted that the patient was responding to treatment.

He advised that people should report immediately to the nearest health facility when they have malaria fever, noting that Lassa fever presents symptoms similar to those of malaria fever.

Mr Lar said that prompt intervention "is key in reducing the mortality rates associated with the disease."

He expressed concern that on many occasions, patients came to the hospital late, in spite of campaigns against the disease.

Mr Lar also called on health workers to make referrals to other health facilities such as the tertiary health facilities, when they are unable to handle such cases presented for prompt medical attention.

The commissioner advised that people should learn to keep their environment clean and rodent-free.

