Kenya: 'Bwana Ya Mtu Ni Sumu,' Message on Body of Woman Dumped Near GSU Camp

Nairobi — Police are investigating an incident where the body of a woman which had been stuffed in a suitcase was discovered near the service lane along the perimeter wall of the General Service Unit (GSU) Recce company camp in Juja, Kiambu.

According to a police report, the body of woman believed to be in her early twenties had initially been stashed in a nylon sack with her hands tied at the back.

"Both legs had also been tied with manila ropes and she had a deep cut on her lefty breast," the report went on to say.

The report further stated that the body had ink writings on the chest, both palms and both thighs which read "Bwana ya mtu ni sumu."

The scene was processed by Thika Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and the body moved to City Mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.

Police believe that the woman might have been killed elsewhere before being dumped near the GSU Recce company camp.