Kenya: KAA Refutes Wilson Airport Closure Reports

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority has refuted reports that the Wilson Airport has been closed affirming that it is fully operational.

Unconfirmed reports had indicated that the airport located along Lang'ata road was closed and had been a trending issue for the better part of Tuesday evening.

Jambo, we would like to correct misleading reports indicating that Wilson Airport has been closed. The airport is fully operational.

-- Kenya Airports (@KenyaAirports) January 18, 2022

The reports further claimed that the temporary closure was effected after President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered all planes to be grounded.

Meanwhile, KAA has sent an advisory alerting travelers to expect longer processing times and passenger queues during peak hours of 8-11 pm at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's departure Terminal 1A.

This situation, it said has been compounded with the unavailability of JKIA's Terminals 1B and 1C which are at advanced stages of refurbishment has compounded the situation.

It was also necessitated with intensified health screening procedures instituted to combat the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with significant traffic growth.

"We kindly request passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure times and to take into consideration the extended travel times to the airport due to the ongoing construction of the JKIA- Nairobi Express Way," KAA said in a statement.

In order to address this challenge, KAA said it had set up a multi-agency facilitation team comprising among others, KAA, airlines, Port health, Airport Police, and Immigration personnel to respond to issues of passenger facilitation, passenger processing, and queue management.