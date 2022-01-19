Kenya: Forensics Team Dispatched to River Yala to Expedite Identification of Retrieved Bodies

19 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — A forensics team has been dispatched to Yala in Siaya to help identify the bodies from the river as part of investigations.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, the special team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is expected to expedite the probe into the incidents.

"In the last two years, nineteen (19) incidences involving human bodies that have been found dumped in River Yala have been reported to the National Police Service. This number represents a cumulative body count over the stated period contrary to media reports insinuating all the incidences are a recent occurrence," he stated.

Shioso said that despite repeated appeals to the public, no one has so far come forward to claim the bodies that are lying at the Yala Sub County Level 4 hospital.

"The National Police Service appeals to anyone with information that can help with the investigations to share it in any of its offices across the country," he said.

On Monday, activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed and their bodies dumped in River Yala.

Mwangi posted a thread on Twitter, detailing their visit to Yala Sub County Hospital mortuary where they counted more than 20 decomposing bodies waiting to be disposed off as unclaimed.

They also interviewed a witness, a Mr Okero Kite who said he has retrieved 31 bodies from River Yala since July last year.

On 10th October 2021 alone, Okero said he retrieved 10 bodies.

'Each of the 10 bodies were in individual sacks, and in his own words, each body was neatly packed and sealed like a parcel," Boniface said, quoting the witness.

The discovery elicited mixed reactions amongst Kenyans raising questions on the identity of the victims and those who might be behind their murders.

In the recent months, reports of people being kidnapped and disappearing without a trace has been hitting the headlines with families of missing kin raising an outcry on the whereabouts of their relatives.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X