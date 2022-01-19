Kenya: Garissa Court Sentences 3 Marijuana Traffickers to 20 Years in Jail Each

Nairobi — Three people have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking 446 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa.

The three -- Julius Nkolong Enkare, Adam Gituma Mugambi and Mohammed Jelly Adan -- were also fined Sh40.1 million or an additional year in default.

The judgment was delivered at the Garissa Law Courts in the absence of Mugambi and Adan who absconded court after being released on cash bail.

"The Chief Magistrate in Garissa Law Courts Hon. Cosmas Maundu yesterday convicted Julius Nkolong Enkare, Adam Gituma Mugambi Mohammed Jelly Adan for the Offence of trafficking in 446 Kgs of Cannabis Sativa," the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated.

Mugambi and Adan have pending warrants of arrest and will begin their sentences once they are arrested.

Bhang remains illegal in Kenya even after the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs removed it from the list of the most dangerous drugs in 2020.