Kenya: Jimi Wanjigi's Day in Court

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts Wednesday to answer to charges of fraudulent acquisition of land in Nairobi's Westlands.

Wanjigi was arrested on Tuesday evening following a dramatic raid at his Kwacha Group of Companies headquarters that is located on Westlands on the disputed land.

When he was arraigned, Wanjigi declined to plead to charges, citing a court order he had obtained prior to his arrest on Tuesday.

His lawyer Willis Otieno described the move to arrest and detain him as an abuse of the judicial process.

He further contended that the arrest warrant obtained by the State was in violation of the law since no summons has been issued against Wanjigi to appear in court or in a police station.

He said Justice Anthony Mrima issued the order on January 18, 2022, and the same was served on all the respondents including the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and DCI boss George Kinoti.