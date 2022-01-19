Kenya: Losers in Azimio La Umoja Outfit Will Be Accommodated, Odinga Assures

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has urged losers in different elective post under the Azimio la Umoja Movement not to exit the political outfit.

Speaking during a meeting with North Eastern Leaders under the UPYA movement, Odinga stated that there can only be one winner in any elective seat and assured that losers will be accommodated in his government if he ascends to the Presidency.

"They will be opportunity for everybody. We must have a win-win situation. So if you are no elected as MP or Governor they will be a position for you moving forward. Let's remain in the movement," Odinga stated.

The ODM leader pointed out that there will be many contenders under the Azimio Movement and warned that moving to the opponents' side is not a viable solution.

"Don't ran away and join our enemies. We want to create an accommodative society which brings everyone together," Odinga stated.

He also promised to deal with historical injustices that the North Eastern region has faced during different regimes that has derailed development in the Arid and Semi-arid areas.

"We will deal with all the issues in the region including insecurity. The issue of insecurity in Somalia should not spill over to our country, and derail development" he stated.

Leaders from the region led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani pledged their support for Odinga's race to State House insisting that the region will vote as a block.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We assure you of our full and unwavering support. We are telling you we have no conditions under UPYA movement. We want to deliver seats in all elective posts, and they will be headed by you," he promised.

Yatani who doubles as the leader of the UPYA movement revealed that the decision to support Odinga was pushed by the handshake.

"We support you because our president and friend wants you to be elected. We want to look at your manifesto and make sure all matters that are dear to us are well taken care of," he stated.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo stated that people from North Eastern have been in the cold for many years and this was the opportune time to be part of decision makers in the next government.

"This time round we must be at the high table where decisions are made. We have been second class citizens but this time we have strategized ourselves," Dullo stated. "As pastoralists, we are going with you all the way."