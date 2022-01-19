Ghana Has No Agreement With UK to Host Migrants - - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Madam Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has reiterated that Ghana has not entered into a partnership with the UK to host deported or return migrants of Third Countries from the UK.

The ministry said reports in some UK newspapers that Ghana was part of a measure supposedly drawn by the UK authorities to send migrants to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana were not true.

A statement from the Ministry said Ghana was not involved with the UK on a plan of such nature and urged Ghanaians to disregard such news.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to state categorically that Ghana has not engaged with the UK on such plan and does not intend to consider any such operation in the future," it said.

The statement recalled an earlier press released on 8th September, 2021 discrediting a news item on Sky News UK about Ghana's possible interest in a partnership agreement with the UK to host deported or returned migrants of Third Countries from the UK.

"The position of the government has not changed and the Ministry advises that any publication that implies otherwise should be ignored," it added.