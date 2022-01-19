Gambia: President Akufo-Addo Attends Adama Barrow's Swearing-in in the Gambia

19 January 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday left Ghana for The Gambia to attend the inauguration of President Adama Barrow after he was re-elected for a second term in office.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the ECOWAS Chair, will join other African heads of state at Banjul, capital of The Gambia for the inauguration on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.

Adama Barrow secured over 53% of the total votes in the presidential elections held on the 4th of December 2021. His closest contender, Ousainou Darboe, polled 28%.

According to the global community, the 2021 elections was free and fair, a testament of deepening democracy in The Gambia, particularly without the participation of the first President of that country Yahya Jammeh.

The Gambian's former President, who ruled with an iron fist from 1994 to 2017, was defeated by Barrow in the 2016 presidential elections.

